Adrian Peterson Has Telling Comment After Coaching Change

Adrian Peterson sits on the bench.GLENDALE, ARIZONA - SEPTEMBER 27: Running back Adrian Peterson #28 of the Detroit Lions sits on the bench in the first half of the NFL game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on September 27, 2020 in Glendale, Arizona. The Lions defeated the Cardinals 26-23. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Just a few days after their Thanksgiving Day loss to the Houston Texans, the Detroit Lions fired head coach Matt Patricia.

The Bill Belichick disciple failed to bring the New England Patriots way of life to Detroit – much like many other Belichick disciples before him. Following his exit, former Lions players made it clear they never liked Patricia in the first place.

Most of the current players on the roster didn’t offer much of a comment at the time. However, that changed on Thursday afternoon with veteran running back Adrian Peterson.

AP told reporters that playing football is “back to being fun” again following the dismissal of Matt Patricia.

It’s an incredibly honest comment from Peterson, who has never shied away from offering his opinion.

Darrell Bevell – the team’s offensive coordinator – took over as the interim head coach for the last few weeks of the season. In his first game as interim head coach, Bevell led the team to a 34-30 win over division rival Chicago.

It was just the second time all season the Bears allowed more than 27 points to be scored on them. Quarterback Matthew Stafford threw for over 400 yards as the Lions finally opened up the playbook without Matt Patricia on the sideline.

Peterson had a nice game as well, rushing for 57 yards and two touchdowns.

Next up for Detroit is a home game against Green Bay.


