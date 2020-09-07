The Spun

Adrian Peterson Reacts To Signing With The Lions

A closup of Adrian Peterson giving a stiff arm during a Redskins game.GLENDALE, AZ - SEPTEMBER 09: Running back Adrian Peterson #26 of the Washington Redskins rushes the football against the Arizona Cardinals during the NFL game at State Farm Stadium on September 9, 2018 in Glendale, Arizona. The Redskins defeated the Cardinals 24-6. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

This afternoon, the Detroit Lions officially confirmed they have signed running back Adrian Peterson to a one-year contract.

Washington released Peterson after two seasons over the weekend, preferring to develop younger options at the position. However, the 35-year-old future Hall of Famer still feels he can play, and the Lions agree with him.

Detroit inked Peterson to provide some veteran presence in a backfield that also includes 2018 second-round pick Kerryon Johnson, promising rookie D’Andre Swift and second-year pro Ty Johnson. The Lions put another running back, Bo Scarbrough, on injured reserve earlier today.

If there was any doubt that Peterson was raring to go with his new opportunity, he removed it with his tweet this afternoon.

Peterson has been an Iron Man, so that emoji usage is fitting. Despite his age, he started 31 games for Washington the last two seasons, rushing for 1,940 yards and 12 touchdowns.

The Lions will open up the 2020 season next Sunday against the Chicago Bears. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET.

FOX will broadcast the action.


