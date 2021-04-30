Anonymous NFL Coach Has Telling Comment On Penei Sewell

Oregon left tackle Penei Sewell fell a little bit lower than expected in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, much to the delight of the Detroit Lions.

Detroit happily scooped up Sewell with the seventh overall pick. The 2019 Outland Trophy winner and unanimous All-American will look to become a fixture up front for a Lions team that needed help in that area.

Sewell, who opted out of the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, is only 20 years old, so he’s got a ton of good football left. In fact, at least one NFL head coach apparently thinks he is Canton-level good.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter tweeted tonight that an unnamed head coach told him Sewell is “the one surefire Hall of Famer” in this year’s draft.

One NFL head coach called Lions’ first-round pick Penei Sewell “the one surefire Hall of Famer in this draft class.” — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 30, 2021

Schefter’s ESPN colleague Dianna Russini said the same thing after the Lions picked Sewell. We’re guessing they likely spoke to the same head coach, otherwise there are at least two guys throughout the league who think the Oregon product will be in the Hall of Fame one day.

A very smart NFL head coach mentioned to me with emphasis, Penei Sewell isn’t just a Pro Bowler, he’s a Future Hall of Famer. @peneisewell58 That was the exact quote. #NFLDraft2021 — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) April 30, 2021

Whether he eventually makes the Hall of Fame or not, Sewell seems about as safe a pick as you can get.

We don’t say this often, but the Lions did the right thing in the draft tonight.