Anonymous NFL Exec Has Telling Comment On Matthew Stafford

Now that Matthew Stafford is effectively leaving the Detroit Lions, many are looking back at his 12-year run in Detroit in an effort to figure out what he’ll do with the Los Angeles Rams.

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, NFL executives and coaches have a wide range of opinions on Stafford. Some believe that the Lions failed to properly build around Stafford, while others feel Stafford didn’t lift up the franchise.

But there was one comment that was most telling. Fowler quoted an anonymous NFC executive who dubbed the controversy “the Stafford syndrome” and believes he’d be great with any competent team.

“It’s the Stafford syndrome. He plays in Detroit, so he’s not in a position to maximize his ability,” the anonymous executive said. “He’s a major talent who’d probably be a top-five quarterback with an established franchise. He can score from anywhere on the field.”

A scouting report from league execs and coaches on Stafford, who ranked the 10th QB in our summer positional rankings. Many say Detroit had held him back in a big way, others wonder why he didn’t lift it up. pic.twitter.com/Apv2jz83k6 — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) January 31, 2021

Matthew Stafford became the Lions’ all-time leading passer during his run with the team. He made the Pro Bowl in 2014 after leading the team to the playoffs.

In 2012, Stafford set an NFL record with 727 passing attempts.

Stafford led the Detroit Lions to the playoffs three times and went 74-90-1 as a starter. But postseason wins eluded him, and he lost all three of his playoff starts.

We’ll see if Stafford can return to the playoffs and finally find postseason success with the Los Angeles Rams.