Barry Sanders Names The 2 Best Running Backs Right Now

Barry Sanders has been considered the gold standard at running back for the past three decades, and rightfully so. Over the course of his NFL career, he had 15,269 yards and 99 touchdowns on the ground.

With that being said, Sanders appeared on The Pat McAfee Show this Wednesday to discuss a plethora of different NFL topics.

At one point during Sanders’ interview, McAfee asked him which current running backs are the best in the league. It turns out the Hall of Famer likes two particular players from the AFC South.

“The NFL has a lot of great young running back talent,” Sanders said. “You look at what Jonathan Taylor did this year… I’m sure Derrick Henry will be back next year bigger and stronger than ever. I think he may be playing in the playoffs. You look at Derrick Henry, Jonathan Taylor, Nick Chubb, Josh Jacobs – there’s a lot of good talent out there. But I think you put Jonathan Taylor & Derrick Henry at the top of that list.”

Taylor had a breakout season in 2021, rushing for 1,811 yards and 18 touchdowns. He was considered a legit MVP candidate for the majority of this season.

Henry, meanwhile, was having another All-Pro year before suffering a foot injury. The reigning Offensive Player of the Year will get to showcase his skill in the playoffs.

