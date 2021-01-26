Barry Sanders Reacts To Matthew Stafford’s Trade Request

Matthew Stafford is expected to be on the move this offseason, which would end his long tenure with the Detroit Lions. It’s a topic that will be heavily discussed by people around the NFL for the next few weeks.

On Tuesday, legendary running back Barry Sanders was asked about the latest rumors involving Stafford. He had an iconic career with the Lions despite retiring at just 30 years old.

Sanders would love to see Stafford on the Lions for the foreseeable future, but he understands why the Pro Bowl quarterback would want to part ways with the franchise.

“It sounds like both parties were at that point,” Sanders said on NFL Network’s Good Morning Football. “It will be tough to replace a guy like Matt Stafford, who I feel like in a lot of ways carried the franchise for the last decade. A guy who showed up every day. You felt like you always had a chance with Matt. Maybe because of the new regime coming in and just seeing things different, sometimes things like this just happen.”

Stafford is coming off another solid season for Detroit, as he finished with 4,084 yards and 26 touchdowns. He has dealt with a handful of injuries in recent years, but Sanders believes the 32-year-old quarterback can still sling it with the best of them.

“I know Matt has a lot of good football left in him. I know as a Lions fan, I wish him well. It certainly will be very difficult to replace a guy like that, who put up the kind of numbers he has over his career.”

The man. The myth. The legend.@BarrySanders joined #GMFB! We talk about the Lions and Matthew Stafford reportedly parting ways, we look at some of the angriest runs in his career 😡, and he talks #SBLV. pic.twitter.com/0QYObxFBF1 — GMFB (@gmfb) January 26, 2021

If the Lions are truly ready to move on from Stafford, they’ll have plenty of suitors on the trade market.

As for Stafford, a change of scenery should do wonders for his career – especially if he lands on a playoff roster.