Barry Sanders Reacts To The Lions Trading Matthew Stafford

Although Lions fans are devastated to see Matthew Stafford leave the organization, the city of Detroit will be eternally grateful to their long-time quarterback.

The 32-year-old will make way for Los Angeles to join the Rams in 2021 after a groundbreaking trade. In return, the Lions will receive former No. 1 overall pick Jared Goff as well as two first-round picks and a third-rounder.

Stafford will leave a lasting impact in Detroit, one that few players have been able to accomplish. One of the only others to do so is legendary running back Barry Sanders.

The Hall of Fame ballcarrier has stood up for Stafford during his time with the Lions, so was clearly sad to see him leave in the trade. He took to Twitter to send Stafford a message on his way out the door.

“Just wanted to send out a quick note thanking #MattStafford and his family for all they have done for the team, the fans and the city. @Lions @RamsNFL @NFL,” Sanders tweeted on Sunday morning.

Earlier this week, following Stafford’s original trade request, Sanders spoke candidly about his disappointment in losing the franchise quarterback. However, he wished the 32-year-old good luck wherever he might end up.

“I know Matt has a lot of good football left in him. I know as a Lions fan, I wish him well,” Sanders said on GMFB. “It certainly will be very difficult to replace a guy like that, who put up the kind of numbers he has over his career.”

Stafford will now join Sanders and All-Pro wide receiver Calvin Johnson to form a trio of talented players unable to be successful in Detroit.

Sanders, widely considered to be one of the greatest running backs of all-time, and Johnson, a likely future Hall of Famer, combined for just one playoff win with the Lions during their career. Stafford didn’t fare any better, making the postseason three times before losing each year in the Wild Card round.

In Los Angeles, the 12-year vet will get the chance to pick up a playoff win immediately. Alongside the No. 1 defense in football, Stafford could be the answer to bringing back a Super Bowl ring to a storied Rams’ organization.

If he does, Barry Sanders and the city of Detroit will reminisce on what could’ve been.