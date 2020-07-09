Barry Sanders Reveals What NFL Player Made Him ‘Star Struck’

Few players dominated the 1990s quite like Hall of Fame RB Barry Sanders. But even one of the all-time greats couldn’t help but be star-struck when he was a young player.

Answering the question “What’s your favorite encounter with a professional athlete?” Sanders recalled meeting New York Giants legend Lawrence Taylor in his second NFL game. He said that after the game – a 24-14 Giants win – Taylor went up to him and told him how the tough he’d be to stop if the Lions gave him the ball more. Sanders said that he was so star struck by the encounter all he could say in response was, “Thanks.”

“My second game as a pro, we played the Giants and Lawrence Taylor came up to me after the game and told me if the team got me a FB I would be tough to stop,” Sanders wrote. “I was so star struck I just said thanks.”

Sanders got only 12 carries in that game, making the most of it with 57 yards and a touchdown. But the Lions insisted on throwing the ball with Bob Gagliano, who was sacked four times and threw three interceptions against the vaunted Giants defense.

my second game as a pro, we played the @Giants and @LawrenceTaylor came up to me after the game and told me if the team got me a FB I would be tough to stop. I was so star struck I just said thanks. https://t.co/7OLbIZ1dXB — Barry Sanders (@BarrySanders) July 8, 2020

LT himself appreciated the shoutout.

💪🏾💪🏾🦾To one of the greatest to ever carry the ball… An honor!! https://t.co/h6WbfU177k — Lawrence “LT” Taylor (@LT_56) July 9, 2020

Sanders’ respect for Lawrence Taylor is shared by almost anyone who had the misfortune of playing against him.

Bill Belichick, who coached LT for many years, gets insulted anytime someone makes a current-day player comparison to him.

There’s little debate as to who the greatest defensive player in NFL history is. And even the great Barry Sanders acknowledges it.