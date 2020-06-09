NFL Running Back Is Hoping To Become An FBI Agent

The end of an NFL career often opens a new door for players. For Detroit Lions’ RB Bo Scarbrough, that new door could involve a role in the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Yes, you read that right – the FBI.

Players have plenty of options following the end of their playing days in the league. Some retire and stay retired. Others join the media world, either in broadcasting or journalism roles. Some get involved in business, either helping a friend or starting their own.

Scarbrough has bigger aspirations than most players venture out into, though. The former Alabama running back is aiming to graduate from the University of Alabama ahead of the 2020 season. He’s currently taking Criminal Justice 290 course, which should help aid him in his mission to eventually work for the FBI.

Scarbrough believes that by working in the FBI, he’ll fulfill his “dream” and be able to “help people.” A position in the FBI would be quite the career move after his playing days in the NFL come to an end.

“I like hands-on and like to be out in the field,” Scarbrough told ESPN. “I like to help people and I’m caring. I just figured that it would be the right thing for me. That it would be comfortable for me. . . . I want to pursue my dream and graduate,”

The 23-year-old Scarbrough is still early on in his NFL playing days.

But the former Alabama RB already knows his next career move.

Scarbrough is working hard to earn a position within the FBI in coming years.