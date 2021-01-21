Boomer Esiason Shares What He’s Hearing About Matthew Stafford

On Thursday afternoon, the Detroit Lions officially introduced new head coach Dan Campbell – who had some interesting things to say.

One of the biggest questions facing Campbell is what the team will do with star quarterback Matthew Stafford. The new head coach made his feelings about Stafford very clear.

“I’m gonna have to sit down with Brad Holmes, but here’s what I’ll say: Matthew is a stud. He’s one of the toughest QBs you’ll ever see. He’s extremely talented, a team guy, and I know he wants to win. So I’ll leave it at that,” Campbell told reporters.

Unfortunately, a new report suggests Stafford might want to move on from the franchise that drafted him. According to a report from Boomer Esiason, Stafford “wants out.”

Boomer Esiason, CBS Sports Radio on Matthew Stafford; 'He wants out, from what I hear' — Jon Poole (@JonPooleDET) January 21, 2021

“He wants out, from what I hear,” Esiason said this afternoon.

The former No. 1 overall pick still has two more years left on his contract with the Lions. Detroit wouldn’t have to fight to find a trade partner for Stafford, but the team would need to be willing to let him go.

Stafford battled through multiple injuries this season, but he still managed to complete 64.2 percent of his passes for 4,084 yards and 26 touchdowns.

He’s still one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL and would be an upgrade over most other quarterbacks in the league.

Will Stafford finally play for a new team?