The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Breaking: Lions Announce Decision On Matt Patricia

A closeup of Detroit Lions coach Matt Patricia.DETROIT, MI - SEPTEMBER 23: Head coach Matt Patricia of the Detroit Lions on the field prior to the start of the game against the New England Patriots at Ford Field on September 23, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)

Just a few days ago, NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport suggested Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia was coaching for his job on Thanksgiving Day.

“Today looms large. A loss to today against a Texans team that is not very good takes them to 4-7. That doesn’t mean they cannot make the playoffs – it’s not impossible,” Rapoport said.

Well, after a blowout loss to the Texans, Lions ownership had a major decision to make. According to a statement from the team, the Lions have fired Patricia after his 4-7 start to the season.

That’s not all, however. Detroit also announced general manager Bob Quinn has been fired as well.

“The Detroit Lions announced today that Bob Quinn and Matt Patricia have been relieved of their duties,” the Lions said in a statement.

Patricia took over for former Lions head coach Jim Caldwell, who finished with a 9-7 record in his last year in Detroit. The decision to fire Caldwell was controversial at the time, but looks even worse now.

Patricia’s best season came in his first season as the Lions head coach when he led the team to a 6-10 record. In retrospect, Caldwell’s WORST season came in 2015 when he led the team to a 7-9 record.

Patricia racked up a 13-29-1 record in his three years as the team’s head coach and failed to reach the playoff in all three seasons.


About Andrew McCarty

Andrew McCarty is a writer for The Spun.