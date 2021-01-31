Breaking: Lions Trade Matthew Stafford To Rams For Goff, Multiple Picks

After weeks of speculation, a deal is in place for Matthew Stafford. The former Detroit Lions quarterback is headed to the west coast to join the Los Angeles Rams.

Detroit will send Stafford to Los Angeles for two future first-round picks, a third round pick and Jared Goff, according to a report from ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter. The trade will swap two former No. 1 overall picks, giving each quarterback a fresh start with a new organization.

Reports emerged earlier this week that Stafford could be on the move before the Super Bowl, although nothing substantive seemed to have taken shape. The Rams had expressed interest in the 32-year-old Lions veteran, but were still deemed to be a long-shot to land him. The San Fransisco 49ers, LA’s NFC West rival, appeared to be the frontrunners right up until the Saturday night trade.

Nonetheless, a deal is in place and Stafford will get the chance to join an impressive Los Angeles defense and make a title run in 2021.

Detroit is dealing QB Matthew Stafford to the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for two future first-round picks, a third-round pick and QB Jared Goff, per sources. Two former No. 1 overall picks trading places in the first blockbuster NFL trade of 2021. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 31, 2021

On the other side, the Lions will inherit a boatload of assets, including former No. 1 overall pick Jared Goff. The 26-year-old has struggled to assert himself as a franchise-caliber quarterback in his five years with the Rams, but the organization paid him heftily. Many thought that Los Angeles would be unable to unload Goff’s contract and wouldn’t be able to make a pass at any available quarterbacks this offseason.

In addition to Goff, Detroit will inherit an astounding two first-round picks, as well as a third rounder. After Stafford requested a trade from the Lions earlier this offseason, many thought the 32-year-old would command just a single first round pick and certainly not the haul that he did.

However, there may be a reason for the miscalculation.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Lions has more than six offers on the table for Matthew Stafford. Ultimately, taking on Jared Goff’s humongous contract allowed Detroit to shake another first-round pick out of Los Angeles.

The #Lions had more than 6 offers, including a few worth more than a 1st round pick. But Detroit taking on #Rams QB Jared Goff cost LA more. So it ends up as two future 1st rounders and more thanks to Goff’s contract. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 31, 2021

The Rams will sign away a solid portion of their future to the Detroit Lions, but in return will receive one of the best quarterbacks of his generation. In 2020, his twelfth year in the league, Stafford completed over 64 percent of his passes for 4,084 yards and 26 touchdowns. He threw just 10 interceptions and despite Detroit’s dismal record, looked as sharp as ever.

Now, Stafford will have a unique opportunity to join the Los Angeles Rams and compete for a Super Bowl immediately next season.

