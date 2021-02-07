Calvin Johnson Announces Significant Progress With The Lions

Calvin Johnson was officially voted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday night.

The legendary Detroit Lions star is one of the most-dominant wide receivers in NFL history. He’s rightfully heading to Canton, Ohio.

“On behalf of the entire Detroit Lions organization, I’d like to congratulate Calvin Johnson on being named a first-ballot inductee for the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Calvin is one of the best to ever wear a Lions uniform, as he becomes the 22nd player who played for the Lions to be inducted into the Hall of Fame. This is the highest individual honor in football, and it brings me great joy to know that Calvin’s legacy will forever be enshrined in Canton,” Detroit Lions principal owner Sheila Ford Hamp said in a statement.

Of course, there’s some bad blood between Johnson and the Lions, stemming from his retirement decision. Johnson reportedly had to pay back $1 million of his signing bonus when he retired.

Thankfully, though, Johnson revealed on Sunday that progress is being made between himself and the organization.

“Calvin Johnson said he’s had face-to-face conversations with owner Sheila Ford Hamp and the two sides are moving toward reconciliation,” Justin Rogers tweeted.

That’s a significant step.

Hopefully both Johnson and the Lions’ organization will be able to reconcile all of their differences. The former Lions star deserves to be a big part of that franchise.