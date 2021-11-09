Calvin Johnson Reveals New Details On His Retirement Decision

Of all the retirements that have taken place within the NFL over the years, few were as surprising as Calvin Johnson’s.

The NFL legend called it a career back in 2015 after nine years in the NFL. Believe it or not, Megatron actually considered retiring two years earlier.

In an interview on Cold As Balls with Kevin Hart, Johnson revealed pain from playing football led to his decision to retire.

He actually started considering retirement all the way back in 2013, two years earlier than his actual retirement.

“It’s about the body, it’s about where the team was,” Johnson said. “You know, and my body was performing or putting out like I wanted it to. And come Sundays, you’re out there pregame, and you’re just like, ‘Shoot, I don’t even feel like playing today.’ That’s how it was like my last year. But my body, it changes your mindset. That pain, it changes your mindset.”

Johnson’s pain really became an issue after the 2013 season.

“I came home after that season, I was like, ‘Man, I don’t think I’ve got it anymore,” Johnson said. “‘I think I’m going to retire. I’m done.’”

It’s a shame we didn’t get to see Calvin Johnson play longer in the NFL. It’s also disappointing he spent his entire career in Detroit.

However, it certainly sounds like Johnson made the right decision to retire when he did. He couldn’t endure the pain from playing football much longer.