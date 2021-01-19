Calvin Johnson Addresses His First Ballot Hall Of Fame Chances

In just a few hours, the 48 selectors for the Pro Football Hall of Fame will meet virtually to consider the 15 modern-era finalists for the Class of 2021. Only five will be selected to join the illustrious brotherhood and among those vying to be chosen is star wider receiver Calvin Johnson.

“Megatron” dominated the league over his nine-year career, earning three first team All-Pro designations and making six consecutive Pro Bowls. Johnson also led the NFL in receiving yards twice, while racking up over 1,000 yards in seven different seasons. He finished his career at the age of 31, with 83 touchdowns.

Still, there’s some debate if Johnson will earn a first ballot nod to the Hall of Fame when the committee deliberates on Tuesday. Some believe this his shorter career will be held against him.

Johnson addressed his potential first ballot status earlier this week. Although being left out of this year’s class would sting, the Lions great has no doubt that he’ll end up in Canton one day.

“Of course, it will feel like a slight, I guess, if you don’t get in the first time and you’re up there, you’re a finalist,” Johnson said on the NFL’s “Huddle and Flow” podcast. “I can’t say that it wouldn’t, because we’re human, we’re emotional. But it’ll happen. I confidently feel like it’ll happen. Will it happen first time? That would be awesome. Get it out of the way. Why not?”

Johnson seems to have the right attitude, but it would be a shame to leave him off this year. Unfortunately for the Lions great, the 2021 class is loaded with Peyton Manning and Charles Woodson already considered to be surefire first-ballot nods. Johnson may have to wait his turn, but he is right about one thing: soon enough, his name will be displayed in Canton.

Stay tuned for the inductees of the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s 2021 Class later today.