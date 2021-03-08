Everyone Had The Same Reaction To The Chase Daniel News

The Detroit Lions don’t appear to be done making moves at the quarterback position.

Detroit traded its franchise quarterback, Matthew Stafford, to Los Angeles earlier this offseason. The Lions received Jared Goff and several top NFL Draft picks in return for the former No. 1 overall pick.

Sunday night, ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter reported that the Lions are also considering trading veteran backup quarterback Chase Daniel.

“Lions have had trade discussions with other teams regarding their backup QB Chase Daniel, per sources. Daniel has been considered an ideal mentor for young QBs, something he learned from Drew Brees during their time together in New Orleans,” he reports.

NFL fans continue to be amazed by Daniel’s professional career. He’s thrown for less than 2,000 career yards and less than 10 career touchdowns, but has managed to stay in the league and make a ton of money.

“Chase Daniel career earnings: $38.7M Chase Daniel career passing stats: 1,694 yards, 8 TD, 7 INT A low-key king,” ESPN’s Field Yates tweeted.

“My hero,” former NFL lineman Geoff Schwartz wrote.

“Everyone should aspire to be like Chase Daniel,” Todd Fuhrman wrote.

Being a longtime backup NFL quarterback is about as good as it gets. Everyone should aspire to be like Chase Daniel.