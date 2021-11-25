Dan Campbell won the press conference when he was introduced as the Detroit Lions‘ head coach in January. Fast forward to November, and he’s still trying to pick up his first actual win in the Motor City.

The Lions had a chance to defeat the Bears this Thursday, but Campbell and the rest of his staff made one too many mistakes in crunch time. As a result, they surrendered a game-winning field goal as time expired.

Following the Lions’ loss to the Bears on Thanksgiving, Fox Sports’ Colin Cowherd went on Twitter to share his thoughts on Campbell.

To no one’s surprise, Cowherd didn’t have anything good to say about Campbell.

“Dan Campbell in the early Sunday window is mostly hidden,” Cowherd tweeted on Thursday afternoon. “Put him in a stand alone game and, well, it’s just sort of not great.”

Campbell has become a fan favorite due to his charisma, but the results just aren’t there right now.

The Lions are 0-10-1 under Campbell this season, with most of their losses coming in heartbreaking fashion.

We’ll see if the Lions can pick up their first win of the season on Dec. 5 when they face the Vikings.