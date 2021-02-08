Cris Carter Shares What Stood Out About Calvin Johnson

Calvin Johnson was voted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame this weekend in his first year on the ballot. This isn’t a surprise if you watched “Megatron” play.

Johnson only played nine seasons before becoming fed up with the Detroit Lions and retiring early at age 30. However, in that time, he dominated the league with an uncommon blend of size and athleticism.

The only reason Johnson doesn’t rank higher on the career receiving record lists is because he stepped away from the game at a young age. Despite that, fellow Hall of Fame wideout Cris Carter thinks Johnson is more than deserving of his induction.

On “The Pat McAfee Show” today, Carter explained what made Johnson so unique.

“The thing I can say about Calvin Johnson–and I played with Randy Moss–I saw coverages against Calvin Johnson that I had never seen,” Carter said. “I saw them line up like a gunner on the goal-line with two guys. That’s respect.”

"I played with @RandyMoss.. I saw coverages against Calvin Johnson that I had NEVER seen. I saw them line up like a gunner on the goalline with 2 guys. That's respect"@criscarter80 on @calvinjohnsonjr getting into the HOF 1st ballot #PatMcAfeeShowLIVE pic.twitter.com/8iVEu0FW7O — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) February 8, 2021

Johnson will be enshrined in Canton this summer as part of an incredibly loaded 2021 Hall of Fame class.

In addition to Megatron, Peyton Manning and Charles Woodson will be going into the Hall as first-ballot inductees. They’ll be joined by Drew Pearson, Alan Faneca, John Lynch, former Steelers scout Bill Nunn and former Raiders head coach Tom Flores.