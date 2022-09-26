Dan Campbell Announces The Likely Plan For D'Andre Swift

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 18: D'Andre Swift #32 of the Detroit Lions runs for yardage during the second quarter of a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field on October 18, 2020 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift suffered a sprained shoulder in yesterday's loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

The Lions have not made an official determination on Swift's status for Week 4, but head coach Dan Campbell hinted at what might be the team's thinking during his Monday media availability.

Campbell told reporters that Swift could miss some time with the injury, and might be better off sitting out the next two games and returning after the Lions' Week 6 bye.

Detroit hosts the Seattle Seahawks in Week 4 and travels to New England to play the Patriots in Week 5. If Swift follows Campbell's timeline, he'd be back for Week 7 against the Dallas Cowboys.

Through the first three games this season, Swift has rushed for 231 yards and a touchdown while catching eight passes for 77 yards and a score. Veteran Jamaal Williams leads the Lions in carries (43) and rushing touchdowns (four) and would assume the majority of the workload should Swift sit out.

Craig Reynolds and Justin Jackson are the other two running backs on Detroit's roster.