Dan Campbell: D'Andre Swift "Trending" 1 Direction This Weekend

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - SEPTEMBER 11: D'Andre Swift #32 of the Detroit Lions runs the ball during the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Ford Field on September 11, 2022 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images) Nic Antaya/Getty Images

The Detroit Lions could receive a huge boost this Sunday in the form of running back D'Andre Swift.

Swift has been out since Week 3 due to ankle and shoulder injuries. However, he has been a full participant in every practice this week.

With a pivotal matchup against the Dolphins on the schedule for this weekend, Lions head coach Dan Campbell provided an update on Swift.

Campbell told reporters that Swift is "trending the right way" for Sunday's game.

Campbell added that Swift's return should give the Lions a "big jolt."

Swift has 27 carries for 231 yards and a touchdown this season. He also has eight receptions for 77 yards and a touchdown.

The Lions should also have wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown back in the lineup for this Sunday's game. He's currently in the concussion protocol.

Detroit's final injury report for Week 8 will be released this Friday.