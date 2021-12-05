Dan Campbell Had Emotional Message Following His First Win

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell found a way to make sure the first win of his NFL coaching career was a meaningful one.

Not in terms of the playoff picture–the Lions are still 1-10-1–but from a human perspective. After the game, Campbell used his press conference to send a heartfelt and heartbreaking message to Oxford Township, Michigan.

Last week, there was a fatal shooting at Oxford High School; four students were killed and seven injured. An emotional Campbell dedicated the game ball from today’s win to the Oxford community.

He also read aloud the names of the four teenagers who lost their lives–Madisyn Baldwin, 17; Tate Myre, 16; Hana St. Juliana, 14; and Justin Shilling, 17.

Lions HC Dan Campbell dedicated the game ball from his team's win to the Oxford, MI community in the wake of Tuesday's school shooting.

Campbell’s comments come after Detroit safety Jalen Elliott honored Myre, a football star, by wearing his name and number on a Lions jersey as he arrived at Ford Field today.

Words and gestures can’t take away the pain and damage, but they can hopefully provide some comfort.

Kudos to Dan Campbell, who won on and off the field this afternoon.