Dan Campbell Reveals His New Goal For The Lions

The Detroit Lions will not be making a playoff run this winter, but that doesn’t mean the final stretch of the regular season won’t matter to head coach Dan Campbell.

As of now, the Lions are 0-10-1 under Campbell. That’s obviously a discouraging record, but they’ve been in a lot of close games this year.

With only six games remaining on the season, Campbell has a new mindset. He wants his team to play spoiler against opponents vying for a playoff spot.

“We’ve got six to go and we’re playing spoiler now,” Campbell said, via the Detroit Free Press. “We’re trying to ruin people’s day is what we’re trying to do. And so, how do we improve on the things that we’ve done a good job of and make it a little bit better? And then certainly the things that continue to show up, how do we help? But I think now it’s all about how do we make these last six opponents kind of have to deal with what we’ve dealt with for the season? That’s the message.”

The Lions will have plenty of opportunities to play spoiler over the next few weeks. Their final six opponents are the Vikings, Broncos, Cardinals, Falcons, Seahawks and Packers.

Campbell just needs one single win to ensure the Lions don’t become the first NFL team in modern history to go winless twice over the course of their existence.

Perhaps the Lions can snap their losing streak this Sunday against the Vikings. Kickoff is at 1 p.m. ET.