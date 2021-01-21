The Spun

Dan Campbell Has A Warning For The Rest Of The NFL

Dan Campbell on the sidelines for the Dolphins.ORCHARD PARK, NY - NOVEMBER 08: Head Coach Dan Campbell of the Miami Dolphins watches warm ups before the first half at Ralph Wilson Stadium on November 8, 2015 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)

A new era is here for the Detroit Lions, as the franchise introduced Dan Campbell as its new head coach this afternoon.

Campbell was the assistant head coach for the New Orleans Saints for the past five seasons. Before that gig he was the interim coach for the Miami Dolphins in 2015, proving he has what it takes to get his players to show up on weekly basis.

Rebuilding the Lions won’t be an overnight task for Campbell, but he seems fired up about this opportunity. In fact, he issued a warning for the rest of the NFL during his introductory press conference.

“When you come in here, you’re going to get beat up,” Campbell said. “I’m talking about the team. Not the city. Tourists are welcome.”

Campbell made it known that his team will take on the identity of the Motor City.

“I wanted this job. … Bad. … This place has been kicked, it’s been battered, it’s been bruised. I can give you coach speech all day long, none of that matters – you’ve had enough of that s**t.”

After dealing with Matt Patricia for the past few years, it’s about time the Lions have a head coach who can energize the building in a blink of an eye.

Detroit still has plenty of work to do in order to become a contender, but Campbell will immediately give the franchise an edge.


