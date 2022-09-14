Dan Campbell Has Blunt Reaction To Lions Being Favored

ALLEN PARK, MICHIGAN - JULY 28: Detroit Lions head football coach Dan Campbell speaks with the media before the Detroit Lions Training Camp on July 28, 2021 in Allen Park, Michigan. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

Believe it or not, the Detroit Lions are actually favored heading into their Week 2 showdown against the Washington Commanders. Head coach Dan Campbell isn't concerned about that though.

When asked about the Lions being favored this week, Campbell responded: "All that doesn't matter, it just doesn't."

Campbell added that Detroit needs to play better than it did in Week 1 if it wants to capture its first win of the season on Sunday.

The Lions were outplayed by the Philadelphia Eagles for most of last Sunday's game. Campbell's squad made a furious comeback in the fourth quarter, but it wasn't enough to leave Ford Field with a win.

One of the few positive takeaways from Week 1 was the fact that Detroit ran the football with purpose. D'Andre Swift had 15 carries for 144 yards and a touchdown. Jamaal Williams, meanwhile, had 28 rushing yards and two scores.

If the Lions can have similar success on the ground this upcoming weekend, they might be able to take down the Commanders.

Kickoff for the Commanders-Lions game is at 1 p.m. ET.