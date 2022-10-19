Dan Campbell Has D'Andre Swift Update Before Cowboys Game

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - SEPTEMBER 11: D'Andre Swift #32 of the Detroit Lions runs the ball during the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Ford Field on September 11, 2022 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images) Nic Antaya/Getty Images

The Detroit Lions have been without running back D'Andre Swift since Week 3 due to a shoulder injury. On the bright side, it sounds like he's nearing a return to the gridiron.

Lions head coach Dan Campbell told reporters Wednesday that Swift is "a little bit better" this week.

Swift is expected to practice in a limited capacity this afternoon. That would be a huge step in the right direction for the Georgia product.

The Lions haven't looked the same without Swift. In three games this season, the former second-round pick has 27 carries for 231 yards and a touchdown. He also has eight receptions for 77 yards and a score.

Jamaal Williams has filled in admirably for Swift this year. He has 332 yards and six touchdowns on 77 carries.

If Swift can return to full form, the Lions will have a dynamic duo at running back.

The Lions will announce Swift's status for Sunday's game against the Dallas Cowboys later this week.