Dan Campbell Has Honest Expectation For D'Andre Swift

ALLEN PARK, MICHIGAN - JULY 28: Detroit Lions head football coach Dan Campbell speaks with the media before the Detroit Lions Training Camp on July 28, 2021 in Allen Park, Michigan. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift returned to field last Sunday against the Miami Dolphins. It was his first game back since Week 3.

Swift received just 10 touches in last weekend's game for 33 scrimmage yards and a touchdown.

Lions head coach Dan Campbell commented on Swift's role for Week 9 during this Friday's press conference.

Campbell couldn't commit to a set number of snaps for Swift because he's still dealing with ankle and shoulder injuries.

"He’s going to get out there and work today,” Campbell said, via ProFootballTalk. “Again, he’s been down four weeks until last week. And so, getting him back into practice just because he does more things last week, and then he goes in the game, it’s not a lot — we’re trying to work him back here.

“Wherever he can go, we’re going to let him go. But the plan is to get him into the game and see where he’s at.”

Swift started off this season with two really strong performances. Unfortunately, injuries derailed any momentum that he built early in the year.

It'll be fascinating to see what Swift's usage looks like this Sunday against the Green Bay Packers.