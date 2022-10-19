Dan Campbell Has Honest Reaction To Lions 1-4 Start

ALLEN PARK, MICHIGAN - JULY 28: Detroit Lions head football coach Dan Campbell speaks with the media before the Detroit Lions Training Camp on July 28, 2021 in Allen Park, Michigan. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

The Detroit Lions had a bye in Week 6, which might have come at the perfect time for the 1-4 team.

Despite having one of the league's most potent offenses--outside of a 26-0 loss to New England in Week 4--Detroit lost four of its first five games largely because of poor defense.

Whatever the reason for the rough start, head coach Dan Campbell isn't worried.

"I’m not discouraged," Campbell said, via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. "I’m not happy with where we’re at. I mean, I don’t think anybody is, but when you really look at it, you’re one or two plays away here and all of a sudden you’re sitting here with three wins. But the reality is we only have one, so that’s where we’re at."

The Lions have also dealt with some injuries early on, so hopefully they were able to get healthier during the week off.

Detroit returns to the field this Sunday for a road game with Dallas, which will be getting quarterback Dak Prescott back from injury. After that, the Lions have back-to-back-to-back games against their NFC North rivals.

They need to hit the ground running, or we bet Campbell's concern level will be rising in the coming weeks.