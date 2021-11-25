Dan Campbell Issues Update On Lions RB D’Andre Swift

During the first half of the Bears-Lions matchup, second-year running back D’Andre Swift went down with a shoulder injury. He didn’t return to the game.

Following the heartbreaking loss to the Bears, Lions coach Dan Campbell was asked about Swift’s status. Campbell said Swift is dealing with a shoulder sprain.

“That’s a wait-and-see,” Campbell told reporters. “We’ll see where it goes.”

Fortunately for the Lions, they have over a week to prepare for their next matchup. That’ll give Swift some much-needed time to rest his shoulder.

An injury update on Swift. pic.twitter.com/B6LKrOkvSb — Detroit Lions (@Lions) November 25, 2021

Swift has been quite productive in his second season with the Lions. Through the first 10 games of the season he has 555 rushing yards, 420 receiving yards and six total touchdowns.

If Swift has to miss extended time, the Lions will rely on Jamaal Williams. He had 15 carries for 65 rushing yards against the Bears.

The Lions could also give more carries to Godwin Igwebuike and Jermar Jefferson. Both players have been solid when given the chance this year.