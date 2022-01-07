Dan Campbell Has Promising Update On QB Jared Goff

Jared Goff’s chance of playing in the Detroit Lions’ regular-season finale vs. the Green Bay Packers has improved.

Goff hasn’t played since the first half of the Lions’ Week 15 win over the Arizona Cardinals. He missed Week 16 after testing positive and Week 17 with a lingering left-knee injury he suffered against the Cardinals.

It’s still unclear whether or not Goff will be available to play in the Lions’ regular-season finale vs. the Packers, but it’s becoming more likely.

Lions head coach Dan Campbell announced on Friday that Goff’s status for Week 18 is “probable.”

Jared Goff told reporters earlier this week that Dan Campbell has a few expectations of the veteran quarterback if he wants to play on Sunday.

“They told me this morning I’ve got to be able to prove I can protect myself and prove that I can compete (in order to play),” Goff said, via the Detroit Free Press. “So during the week I plan to do that and if I can, great. If I can’t, it’ll be pretty disappointing but hope to be out there.”