Dan Campbell Called Out For His Comments On The Franchise Tag

New Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell should know all about the franchise tag, given his days as an NFL player and assistant coach.

Therefore, he probably understands, or is at least aware of the way players feel about being tagged. They don’t like it, because it doesn’t allow them to reach free agency and the open market.

When asked this morning about wide receiver Kenny Golladay, who might be franchised, Campbell tried to present a positive view of the tag, which earned him criticism from Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio.

“I would love to be franchised,” Campbell said. “That would be nice. That’s a pretty good chunk [of change].”

Campbell on Kenny Golladay: I would love to be franchised. That would be nice. That's a pretty good chunk (of change). Campbell said they've had dialogue about every scenario — Dave Birkett (@davebirkett) March 2, 2021

Now, the projected wide receiver franchise tag in 2021 is a little north of $16 million, which is nothing to sneeze at.

However, like we said above and Florio wrote, Golladay most likely won’t enjoy being tagged, as it will deprive him of the opportunity to earn big money in free agency for at least one year.

Time will tell what route the Lions take with Golladay, who is a big-time talent when healthy but struggled to stay on the field last year.