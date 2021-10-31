Dan Campbell Has Brutally Honest Admission On The Lions

Despite losing their first seven games, the Detroit Lions‘ overall effort under first-year head coach Dan Campbell had been impressive.

All of that changed today. The Lions were totally non-competitive at home this afternoon against the Philadelphia Eagles, losing 44-6 to drop to 0-8 on the season.

Detroit surrendered an embarrassing 236 rushing yards and four touchdowns on 46 carries while managing only 228 yards of total offense themselves. Yes, the Eagles really ran for more yards than the Lions gained overall.

After the game, Campbell pulled no punches, placing responsibility on himself and the team’s woeful offense while saying that at times the Lions look like “the Bad News Bears on some stuff.”

Dan Campbell: “It’s like the Bad News Bears on some stuff.” … Campbell clearly not happy with anything about the Lions’ performance today. Said he points the finger first and foremost at himself, but also offense needs to do more, their struggles impacting the whole team — Dave Birkett (@davebirkett) October 31, 2021

It is never a good thing to have a “Bad News Bears” reference in relation to your team. The Lions have been competitive in pretty much every game this year, but today they fell completely flat.

There are now only nine opportunities left for the team to get its first win, but fans will probably settle for any performance better than what the team put out there today.