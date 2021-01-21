Dan Campbell Makes His Opinion On Matthew Stafford Very Clear

Matthew Stafford has played for a handful of coaches over the course of his career in Detroit. If the front office elects to keep him for the 2021 season, he’ll have to adjust to playing in Dan Campbell’s system.

The Lions hired Campbell once the Saints were eliminated from the playoffs. He spent the last five years as the team’s assistant head coach and tight ends coach.

Campbell was asked about Stafford’s future with the Lions during his introductory press conference. Some of the words he used were cryptic, but he clearly thinks the former No. 1 overall pick is one of the top quarterbacks in the league.

“I’m gonna have to sit down with Brad Holmes, but here’s what I’ll say: Matthew is a stud. He’s one of the toughest QBs you’ll ever see. He’s extremely talented, a team guy, and I know he wants to win. So I’ll leave it at that,” Campbell told reporters.

Stafford battled through multiple injuries this season, but he still managed to complete 64.2 percent of his passes for 4,084 yards and 26 touchdowns.

There are two years remaining on Stafford’s deal with the Lions, so it’s very possible that he remains with the franchise that drafted him in 2009.

Brad Holmes, the newest general manager for the Lions, has a tough decision to make this offseason regarding his quarterback. We’d have to imagine that several teams would be interested in Stafford if he’s placed on the trade block.