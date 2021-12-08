Dan Campbell Offers New Update On RB D’Andre Swift

Detroit Lions starting running back D’Andre Swift wasn’t able to join his team for their big win over the Minnesota Vikings due to a shoulder injury. But head coach Dan Campbell had an update on Swift that Lions fans will surely love.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Campbell declared that Swift is “improving” from his injury. He could not give an updated timetable on Swift’s return though.

The Lions had a walkthrough today rather than a full practice. Swift has not practiced since sustaining his injury against the Chicago Bears in Week 12.

The two games that Swift put on before the Bears game were the best of his career. He rushed for 266 yards over the prior two weeks, including a dazzling 136-yard performance against the Cleveland Browns – a career high.

#Lions coach Dan Campbell says D’Andre Swift is “improving.” Still no update on the status of his return. Detroit had a walk-through today. — Eric Woodyard (@E_Woodyard) December 8, 2021

The Detroit Lions notched their first win of the season over the Vikings thanks to a big performance from veteran running back Jamaal Williams. Taking the starting role for D’Andre Swift, he had 71 rushing yards and averaged 4.2 yards per carry.

But the heavy lifting was done by the passing game. Three different Lions caught touchdowns, including the game-winner from Amon-Ra St. Brown as time expired.

The Lions are 1-10-1 and going nowhere fast this season. So there should be no rush in getting Swift back onto the field.

But maybe the Lions can find a way to end the season on a high note.