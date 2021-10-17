Dan Campbell Had Blunt Postgame Message For Jared Goff

After today’s 34-11 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell issued a challenge to quarterback Jared Goff.

Goff through for only 202 yards and an interception on 28-of-42 passing this afternoon. He’s passed for just 405 yards and no touchdowns in the last two games.

The Lions are banged up on their offensive line and have probably the worst wide receiving corps in the NFL, but Campbell isn’t using that as an excuse for Goff, who was acquired from the Los Angeles Rams this offseason in the Matthew Stafford trade.

After the game, Campbell told reporters he feels Goff must “step up more than he has.”

Dan Campbell was asked if he can fairly look at Jared Goff with o-line injuries and the WR room lacking talent. “I don’t feel like we can accurately judge him one way or another,” he said. “I feel he needs to step up more than he has,” he said. — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) October 17, 2021

There’s no sugarcoating there from Campbell. He wants to see Goff perform like a franchise quarterback, no matter his surroundings.

We’re not sure if that is a reasonable ask. Throughout his career, Goff has seemingly proven himself to be more of a game manager than playmaker, no matter what his big contract says.

There’s no danger of him losing his job–David Blough is the backup–but Goff clearly needs to produce more to earn some more respect from his head coach.