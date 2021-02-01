Dan Campbell Reveals His Message To Detroit Lions Fans

Despite being more of a surprise head coaching hire than some of the others this cycle, Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell has quickly ingratiated himself with the fanbase.

In a recent interview with The Athletic, Campbell spoke about his goals as the Lions head coach. He declared that he wants to win now – but not at the expense of the team’s long-term future.

“Of course I want to win now,” Campbell said, via ProFootballTalk. “Who doesn’t want to win now? And we’ll do whatever we can to win now, but not to sacrifice what we can become long term. I look at things two years out — I don’t look at them right now. I want to know where we can be two years from now, even possibly three years from now. And I know that’s crazy in this business, but if you want to have long-term success, something you can sustain, something where we can create a winner here in the [NFC] North for a long period of time, you have to build it properly. You have to have building blocks. You have to have a core.”

But Campbell also made it clear that he’s not going to go all-in on the 2021 NFL season. He pointed out that he would be doing the fans “a disservice” if they sacrifice 2022 and 2023 in an effort to win in 2021.

“I think we do ourselves a disservice and we do the fan base a disservice if we say we’re going all in, right now,” Campbell said. “Because you know what happens? You’re going to stink in Year 2, Year 3. You’re not going to sustain.”

That’s got to be music to Lions fans’ ears. The team is coming off their third straight season with 11+ losses and gave up a franchise record 519 points (edging out the 0-16 Lions of 2008 for the distinction).

Building the team will be a two-pronged approach of course. General manager Brad Holmes traded star QB Matthew Stafford for Jared Goff and some draft picks.

Free agency and the Draft are where we’ll really find out how committed the Lions are to winning in 2021.