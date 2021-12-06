Dan Campbell Reveals NSFW Postgame Message For Jared Goff

The Lions finally got over the hump and won their first game of the season in dramatic fashion against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday afternoon.

Quarterback Jared Goff delivered a game-winning touchdown strike to Amon-Ra-St. Brown as time expired to beat the Vikings 29-27 on Sunday. Detroit is finally in the win column.

Dan Campbell has so badly wanted to see his players win a football game. He got that opportunity, and couldn’t help but have an NSFW message for his quarterback after the win.

“That’s the way to throw it when we needed it, motherf—r! That is exactly what I said.”

The Lions deserved this. It’s been such a frustrating season for them, but Sunday’s win made it all worth it.

Dan Campbell even dedicated the Lions’ first win of the season to the victims of the Oxford High School shooting in a special tribute after the game.

“I just wanted them to know exactly what we were going to represent today,” said a visibly emotional Campbell of his message to the team, via NFL.com. “The shirts, the hats, the decals, the people that are affected. Some of our players know of someone that was affected. To me, my thought was, ‘Hey, man, if we can, for three hours, just ease their suffering a little bit, that’s worth it.’ So, that’s kinda how I thought of this and we did a great job, players responded and played well.”

Sunday’s win was special for more than one reason.

Congrats, coach Campbell!