Dan Campbell Reveals When Jameson Williams Could Make Debut

ALLEN PARK, MICHIGAN - JULY 27: Jameson Williams #18 of the Detroit Lions looks on during the Detroit Lions Training Camp on July 27, 2022 at the Lions Headquarters and Training Facility in Allen Park, Michigan. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images) Nic Antaya/Getty Images

Detroit Lions rookie wide receiver Jameson Williams has yet to play this season as he continues to rehab from a torn ACL.

Right now, Williams is working toward his debut, but the Lions don't have a set timeline for a return. Head coach Dan Campbell said Wednesday he still hopes Williams can play this year but will take "at least probably another month" to be ready.

"I do feel like we're gonna get him before it's all said and done," Campbell said, via ESPN's Eric Woodyard.

The Lions traded up to select Williams with the No. 12 overall pick back in April, despite the fact he blew out his knee in the national championship game in January.

With Detroit sitting at 1-5, some might argue that it would be wiser to hold Williams out for all of 2022, rather than risk him getting reinjured in a lost season.

However, if by this time next month he's legitimately a full go, it would be tough to keep the talented wideout off the field. At the very least, he'd gain some valuable experience and be able to hit the ground running in Year Two.