Dan Campbell Shares Cool Postgame Text From Legendary QB

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell was very emotional during his postgame press conference last Sunday. He was heartbroken over his team’s last-second loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

“When you see your players give all that they have and you lose that way, it’s tough,” Campbell said in his postgame press conference. “You know, you don’t want that for them. But we’ll be better for it.”

Shortly after the Lions’ crushing loss to the Vikings, Campbell received an encouraging message from one of his former players. Drew Brees, who spent several years with Campbell in New Orleans, wanted Campbell to know that his team is on the right track.

“‘My god, man, those guys are fighting – those guys are not giving up, they’re fighting,” Brees told Campbell. “You guys are close.”

Campbell said he doesn’t often receive text messages from Brees, but he believes this message from the future Hall of Famer came from the heart.

“He doesn’t send me a text every week. I know him well and we’re friends,” Campbell said. “But I know if he’s sending me something it’s because it means something, so that’s why it kinda spoke volumes.”

Campbell won over a lot of fans this past weekend because of how genuine he was during his postgame press conference.

The Lions are hoping to pick up their first win of the 2021 season this Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals. Kickoff for that game is at 1 p.m. ET on FOX.