Dan Campbell Shares His Message For Cornerback Jeff Okudah

Injuries limited Detroit Lions rookie cornerback Jeff Okudah to just six starts and nine games in 2020. And he didn’t play especially well in those few games where he was healthy.

But new head coach Dan Campbell hopes to get the former Ohio State star on a path to greatness moving forward. Speaking to Kyle Meinke of MLive.com, Campbell says that Okudah needs to get his confidence back first.

“Man, if you lack confidence as a cornerback or a quarterback? Either one of those two? Then that’s tough, man. You got to be thick-skinned. Like, talking about Okudah, you got to be willing to get your ass beat a couple of times, but then you have to snap back, because the game is on the line, you’re going to have to make that play,” Campbell said. “But I don’t care how talented you are — and you know this — if you lack confidence that the people around you who are making decisions and setting up the defensive calls and [saying] this is what you’re going to do, I don’t care how thick-skinned you are, if you feel like people don’t believe in you, you’re going to lose confidence.”

Okudah had 47 tackles, 4.0 tackles for loss, one interception and four passes defended in 2020. The Lions defense was the worst in the league in points and yards allowed, finishing with a franchise record 519 points scored against them.

Of course, Okudah was hardly alone. Dan Campbell hired his staff accordingly. "Here's what I do know: Every player on this roster is going to be better than they were last year. I know that with everything in my heart because of the staff I brought in"

The Detroit Lions drafted Okudah No. 3 overall in the 2020 NFL Draft following an extraordinary career with the Buckeyes. He was a unanimous All-American in 2019 and one of the best defenders in the nation during his junior year at Ohio State.

Unfortunately, the Lions just weren’t equipped to make Jeff Okudah’s rookie season a memorable one. They fired Matt Patricia as head coach in the second half of the season as well as the front office.

There may be some more growing pains for Okudah and the Lions in 2021 as Dan Campbell and new GM Brad Holmes try to rebuild the team.

But from everything we’ve seen so far, Campbell and Holmes have the skills to get on the right track.

Will Jeff Okudah become a star in 2021?