Dan Campbell Shares Injury Update For Jameson Williams

The Detroit Lions added a potential-packed weapon to their offense in Jameson Williams. However, there's no guarantee he'll be ready for Week 1 of the season.

Williams suffered a torn ACL in the national championship game this past January. He has been making progress in his recovery, but it appears he still has ways to go before he's at 100 percent.

On Thursday morning, Lions head coach Dan Campbell provided an update on Williams' status for training camp. Unfortunately, it doesn't sound like he'll be a full-go from the jump.

"I don't see him being ready for training camp," Campbell said, via Chris Burke of The Athletic. "I'm very hopeful, but I don't see it."

Detroit will not rush Williams' recovery process. He's not just considered an impact player for this season, he's being viewed as a building block for many years to come.

"We have to do our part to make sure he's set up for success. We need to develop him," Lions general manager Brad Holmes said. "He's got to get healthy. But we do think we've got the right resources and structure in place."

Hopefully, Williams can make a speedy recovery and show the NFL world what he's made of.