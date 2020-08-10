Darius Slay isn’t going to stop taking shots at the Detroit Lions anytime soon.

The Eagles cornerback has been outspoken about his distaste for the Lions these past few months. The 2020 season will be the first Slay will suit up for an organization other than Detroit. The Lions traded the talented CB to Philadelphia back in March.

Since being traded, Slay has publicly criticized the Lions’ organization, primarily head coach Matt Patricia. The Eagles CB took yet another shot at Detroit and Patricia on Monday afternoon.

Slay recently said he appreciates how the Eagles treat him and his teammates “like grown men.” Slay had previously complained about a culture of disrespect when he played for the Lions.

“Well, what I love about this team, man, is that you can see everybody is themselves,” Slay said Monday on a Zoom call, via Penn Live. “They’re not in no shell, can’t do this, can’t do that. It’s basically kind of feeling like you’re being treated as grown men, and I like the aspect of that, man. It’s just a grown-man treatment and the ability to be yourself and not be something that you’re not, and they let you do that here.”

Chalk another point up to Slay here.

The new Eagles cornerback is clearly enjoying his time with his new teammates in Philadelphia.

Slay will make his Eagles debut on Sept. 13 against the Washington Football Team.