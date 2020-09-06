Details Emerge From Adrian Peterson’s Lions Contract

Adrian Peterson was not out of work long. After being released by Washington earlier this weekend, he agreed to a contract with the Detroit Lions this morning.

The 35-year-old Peterson was still pretty effective for Washington over the last two seasons, rushing for 1,940 yards and 12 touchdowns on 462 carries (4.2 yards per attempt). The Lions are hoping he’ll be able to bring some veteran punch to an already-crowded backfield.

For his services, Peterson will earn the minimum $1.05 million commensurate with his experience. According to Pro Football Talk, he stands to make as much as $2.3 million with incentives.

Those unnamed benchmarks are reportedly based on yards and touchdowns.

Clearly, the Lions are not satisfied with third-year pro Kerryon Johnson, as evidenced by the fact they drafted D’Andre Swift in April and signed Peterson today. All three of those guys will vie for touches this season.

Ty Johnson and Bo Scarbrough also made the Lions’ initial 53-man roster yesterday, though it’s unlikely Detroit has room for all five backs now that Peterson is in the fold.

A seven-time Pro Bowler and the 2012 NFL MVP, Adrian Peterson has rushed for 14,216 yards in his career, the fifth-most all-time. If he rushes for 1,054 yards this season, Peterson will pass Detroit Lions legend Barry Sanders for fourth-place.