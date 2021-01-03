Details Emerging From Matthew Stafford’s Future In Detroit

Detroit Lions QB Matthew Stafford has endured a number of rough seasons in his 12 years with the team, but the 2020 season was definitely one of the worst.

But there’s a new regime coming to Detroit in 2021 as the team begins a search for a new head coach and general manager. Whether Matthew Stafford has a future in Detroit may come down to who the Lions hire.

According to ESPN NFL insider Chris Mortensen, Stafford’s fate will reportedly be left in the hands of the new head coach and general manager. Stafford has not asked to be traded, and is slated to play against the Vikings today despite a litany of injuries.

The Lions are currently 5-10 and fired head coach Matt Patricia and GM Bob Quinn weeks ago. A loss today would give them a 5-11 finish – their worst record since 2012.

Matthew Stafford's future with the #Lions will be decided by the next GM/HC, per @mortreport. Stafford is playing in today's meaningless game vs. Minnesota despite dealing with ankle, rib and thumb injuries. He has not asked to be traded. — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) January 3, 2021

Unfortunately for Matthew Stafford, he may wind up being a victim of the numbers game. He has a $33 million cap hit in 2021, and the Lions are not expected to have a lot of cap space to work with.

Whoever takes over as the Lions general manager may have to choose between keeping the Lions’ franchise quarterback and rebuilding the team the way he wants to.

Then again, Stafford has survived the hiring and firing of several head coaches and general managers. Perhaps he can survive this offseason too.

Will Matthew Stafford be a Detroit Lion in 2021?