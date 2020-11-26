Just over a week ago, Detroit Lions fans were surprised to learn that running back D’Andre Swift was on the injury report.

Swift played the entire game against the Washington Football Team. The rookie running back exploded for nearly 150 yards and a touchdown.

Unfortunately, he popped up on the injury report just a few days later with a concussion. That concussion forced him to miss last week’s game against the Carolina Panthers.

Lions fans were hoping to have their young star running back on the field on Thanksgiving for a game against the Houston Texans. Those fans received some bad news this morning.

Just over an hour before game time, the Lions announced the team’s list of inactive players. D’Andre Swift will not be active against the Texans later this afternoon – along with star wide receiver Kenny Golladay.

Swift’s rookie season started slowly as he played behind veteran running back Adrian Peterson. However, over the past few weeks, Swift’s playing time has increased and he’s showed why the team spent an early second-round pick on him.

The former Georgia star has racked up 331 rushing yards with four rushing touchdowns. He’s also added 31 receptions for 275 yards and two touchdowns through the air.

Without Swift on the field, Peterson and former second-round pick Kerryon Johnson will have to carry the load.

Detroit and Houston kick off at 12:30 p.m. ET on CBS.