Lions Add Veteran Wide Receiver For Sunday’s Game

Mohamed Sanu was a very reliable wide receiver for the Atlanta Falcons for much of his career. He’s been quiet over the last two seasons, but will look to make a big impact with the Detroit Lions, who are getting very thin at the position.

Star wide receiver Kenny Golladay will be out for Sunday’s game. He’s been struggling with injuries all year, and has only played in five games. The team will also be without veteran Danny Amendola, who has 28 catches for 411 yards this year.

Sanu began his season with the San Francisco 49ers. In three games, he caught one pass for nine yards. He was added to the Lions practice squad earlier this year, and has reportedly been elevated to the active roster in time for tomorrow’s game.

The Lions will face a former division rival of Sanu’s from when he was a Falcon: the Carolina Panthers. The former Rutgers standout played for Atlanta from 2016-2019, before being traded to the New England Patriots, for whom he was largely ineffective last year.

The #Lions announce that they have elevated DT Frank Herron and WR Mohamed Sanu from the practice squad to the Active/Inactive list pursuant to the Standard Elevation Addendum. — Detroit Lions (@Lions) November 21, 2020

Mohamed Sanu has 121 games under his belt, with 92 starts. He began his career with the Cincinnati Bengals, after being a third-round pick in the 2012 NFL Draft.

He has 404 career catches for 4,516 yards and 26 touchdowns, posting a career high of 838 yards in 2018 for the Falcons.

Sanu is also notable for his use in trick plays with the Bengals and Falcons. He is 7-for-8 for 233 yards and four touchdowns as a passer in his NFL career.

The Detroit Lions are at the Panthers at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

