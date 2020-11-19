The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Detroit Lions Announce New Injury Update For RB D’Andre Swift

Former Georgia football and current Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift running.JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 18: D'Andre Swift #32 of the Detroit Lions runs for yardage during the second quarter of a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field on October 18, 2020 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

D’Andre Swift is less than a week removed from making the first start of his NFL career. There’s a chance it’s the last we see of him for at least another week.

Swift missed the Lions’ Thursday practice because of a concussion, per NFL insider Adam Schefter. The rookie’s availability for Detroit’s game versus the Carolina Panthers is now in jeopardy.

It’s unclear when exactly D’Andre Swift became concussed. He played on Sunday, making his first NFL start and totaling 149 yards both on the ground and through the air. Swift was a full participant in the Lions’ practices this week, that is until Thursday’s practice.

The Lions didn’t even list Swift on their injury report on Wednesday. The timing is definitely a bit strange here.

Detroit will now turn back to veteran back Adrian Peterson. Peterson’s carried the rock 97 times for 371 yards this season. He entered the season as the clear-cut starter, but Swift is clearly the long-term option for Detroit.

Swift’s availability this weekend is very much in jeopardy at the moment. If he suffered a concussion during Wednesday’s practice, it’s highly unlikely he’ll suit up and play on Sunday, which is a shame to say the least.

Swift looks like a star in the making, that much was clear this past Sunday. But given how the next 48 hours go, it looks like the Lions’ youngster may wind up missing Detroit’s game this Sunday.


About Alek Arend

Alek is a Writer at The Spun.