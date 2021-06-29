Detroit Lions Announce Decision On Training Camp Plan

Training camps around the NFL were closed off from the public in 2020 due to the pandemic, but that won’t be the case this summer.

Several teams have already announced that they will host fans in some capacity at training camp this year. Moments ago, the Detroit Lions revealed their plan for camp this offseason.

Detroit will host two practices exclusive to its season ticket holders and nine practices free of charge to all fans. The first practice will take place on Saturday, July 31 and it will be exclusive to season ticket members.

The Lions also confirmed they will not host any joint practices this year. Teams usually use joint practices as a way to sharpen their players before preseason action, but that has been put on hold.

Even though Detroit will host fans at training camp this year, there will be some restrictions in place.

“To maximize the fan viewing experience, sightlines and proper distancing per NFL guidelines, attendance at 2021 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage practice sessions will be limited each day,” the Lions said in a statement. “Once daily capacity is reached, gates will be closed to additional guests.”

This will be Detroit’s first training camp under head coach Dan Campbell. Fans will also get their first look at Jared Goff, who was acquired in a blockbuster trade involving the Los Angeles Rams.