Detroit Lions Announce Update On QB Matthew Stafford

On Saturday, the Detroit Lions placed Matthew Stafford on the reserve/COVID-19 list. This meant that he either tested positive or was exposed to someone who contracted the virus.

Fans were immediately concerned for Stafford’s wife, Kelly, who underwent surgery last year for a brain tumor and announced in March she was pregnant. It would’ve been truly heartbreaking for Kelly or any member of the family to catch the coronavirus.

Thankfully, the Lions provided an encouraging update on Stafford on Tuesday. It turns out that his test result over the weekend was actually a false-positive. After testing negative in consecutive days, the team officially placed him back on the active roster.

“Today we removed Matthew Stafford from the COVID-IR list and onto the active roster,” the Lions said in their statement. “As a result of the False-Positive test result, he was forced due to the NFL/NFLPA protocols to sit out until he received two negative tests.”

The main concern here is that we still don’t have 100-percent accurate tests regarding COVID-19. On the bright side, sports leagues are requiring consecutive negative results to make sure their players are safe.

Now that Stafford is off the reserve/COVID-19 list, the former No. 1 pick can focus on getting himself ready for the 2020 season.

Last year, Stafford threw for 2,499 yards, 19 touchdowns in only eight starts. His season was cut short due to a back injury.

Hopefully, the Stafford family remains in good health throughout these uncertain times.