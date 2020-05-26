Detroit Lions Are Moving A Cornerback To Wide Receiver

When the Detroit Lions take the football field for the 2020 season, a familiar face from the defense will be switching roles.

According to a report from the Detroit Free Press, corner Jamal Agnew won’t work with the defensive backs this season. Instead, he’ll join the offense, helping attack the defensive backs.

Peter King, in his weekly Football Morning in America column Monday, revealed Agnew took part in a virtual wide receiver position meeting. He’s been participating in both the wide receivers and defensive backs meetings.

However, the Detroit Free Press, said Agnew will transition exclusively to the offensive side of the ball in 2020. The DFP said the move actually started during the 2019 season.

“The move actually started late last season, when Agnew, who saw spot duty on offense in his first two NFL seasons, sat in on wide receiver meetings after late-season injuries to Marvin Jones and Marvin Hall left the Lions short-handed at the position,” the report said.

Here’s the details on Lions CB Jamal Agnew‘s position change, and why it helps his chances of earning a roster spot this fall https://t.co/rvGyG7v7IO via @freep — Dave Birkett (@davebirkett) May 26, 2020

During the offseason, the Lions added former Atlanta Falcons first-round pick Desmond Trufant. He’s expected to become the team’s top corner option for the 2020 season.

The Lions also selected former Ohio State standout defensive back Jeff Okudah with the No. 3 overall pick on the 2020 NFL draft.

With Okudah and Trufant in the fold, the team obviously feels comfortable moving Agnew to the opposite side of the ball.