Detroit Lions Cut Veteran NFL Wide Receiver Today

With the deadline for final rosters set for this Saturday, the Detroit Lions have begun the process of releasing a few players. As a result, the front office cut one of the veteran wideouts.

Detroit already has a handful of talented wide receivers on its roster. The starting lineup is expected to consist of Danny Amendola, Kenny Golladay and Marvin Jones Jr. That’s one of the better trios in the NFL.

Since there aren’t many open spots at wide receiver, the Lions have decided to cut Geremy Davis. The news was first reported by Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press.

Davis spent the last four seasons with the Chargers. In 2019, the UConn product had three receptions for 38 yards.

Sounds like Lions are starting some cuts, WR Geremy Davis will be among them — Dave Birkett (@davebirkett) September 1, 2020

Although this is not the news that Davis wanted to hear, the veteran pass-catcher now has time to join another roster before the start of the regular season.

Davis hasn’t found his footing in the NFL since getting drafted in 2015. Perhaps a change of scenery could help him take that next step as a pro.

As for the Lions, the front office still has a few more tough decisions to make regarding its final roster.

Head coach Matt Patricia will have to closely evaluate his team over the next few days to find out which players on the fringe deserve to be on the roster for Week 1.